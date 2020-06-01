Eli Roth’s’Borderlands’ Film Adds Cate Blanchett to the Cast

Legendary actress Cate Blanchett has been cast to star in the upcoming Borderlands film as the Lillith.

Revealed in an exclusive announcement by Variety, the news was unveiled, as the cast of the Borderlands, the film begins to take shape. Eli Roth is excited to have the legendary actress in this film as he expressed his grattitude towards her saying “I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in ‘Borderlands.’ We had the most incredible collaboration together on ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do.”

Earlier this year, the film was announced and Legendary Horror Director Eli Roth set to direct. He expressed his excitement for the project in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he said the following.

“I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate — I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition,“ Eli Roth via The Hollywood Reporter

As of right now, the upcoming Borderlands adaptation does not have a release date or estimate time of arrival, but the excitement and anticipation for the first look at the film will begin to inflate over the months.

Source: Variety