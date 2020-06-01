Rumors Claim Silent Hill Reboot Will Be Unveiled June 4

There are never any shortages of Silent Hill rumors and supposed leaks. The video game franchise has been dormant ever since the Silent Hills project was scrapped back in 2015. Despite the cancellation, fans have been waiting for a proper Silent Hill video game to hit the marketplace and each year more rumors are flooding the internet on what is in development or had been dropped. While nothing official has been confirmed, the latest rumor trend is suggesting we may get our first glimpse at a real Silent Hill video game project on June 4, during Sony’s PlayStation 5 stream event.

The latest rumors suggest that Sony is going to have a PlayStation 5 exclusive release for the Silent Hill franchise. Again, these are just rumors, but if true, we may be seeing a soft reboot of the franchise and that we’re going to see some of the original Team Silent crew joining back together to see the game hit the marketplace. This would be some rather significant news if proven to be true as most fans would deem the original Silent Hill games from Team Silent had been the best releases for the entire franchise.

(2/2) The only reason it might not is it's not a launch game.



Resident Evil 8 I have no idea when the reveal is, but it was supposed to be E3 originally. It's a cross-gen game, similarly I think August is the latest it'll show up, but I suspect it'll show up somewhere this month — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 31, 2020

We’re not sure what a soft reboot would entail just yet, but this could open up the franchise to newcomers as the original Silent Hill video game released back on the original PlayStation decades ago. At any rate, the person behind several rumors for this project had been a Twitter insider for Resident Evil projects known online as AestheticGamer. In the latest tweets that went out, the leaker claims that Silent Hill should be showcased on June 4, 2020, but there is a chance it will get pushed back to August.

For fans that have been pulled along for all the different teases and rumors circulating online, having some shred of confirmation that Silent Hill is being brought back into development would be a game-changer for morale. At any rate, we’re simply going to wait and see if this IP makes any appearance at all during Sony’s PlayStation 5 stream event later this week.

Source: Twitter