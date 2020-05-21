More Rumors Continues To Spread Regarding Silent Hill Reboot

There is a ton of love for the Silent Hill IP. The video game franchise has been around since the early years of the original PlayStation console. Still, that franchise has continued to find new installments released into the market until 2012. After the release of Silent Hill: Book of Memories, the franchise has been dormant in terms of actually getting a title into the market. While things started to look promising when Hideo Kojima stepped in to bring out Silent Hills, that title ended up being scrapped after the famed developer split ways with Konami.

Now all we have are rumors that continue to circulate around the web. One of the people spreading supposedly real information is a user on Twitter that goes by the handle AestheticGamer. While the user has released credible information in the past regarding other IPs such as Resident Evil, he’s been a spokesperson line suggesting that there is a game in the works at the moment and it’s going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

(1/5) Just to clear up some things about Silent Hill PS5, from what I know.



100% things:

-In 2018 Konami shopped around with different studios for two pitches to fund development of a reboot & an episodic Silent Hill game.

Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.

-This has nothing to do with Kojima or Silent Hills, that probably is not happening.

-Sony is NOT buying IPs, that's bullshit.

-The game is NOT a remake

According to the user, sources claim that Sony Japan Studios is developing the game and attached to the project are a few past Team Silent members. This includes the original director behind Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyama, Team Silent’s artists Masahiro Ito along with composer Akira Yamaoka. We’re sure that there may be some other former developers who would be attaching themselves to the IP if this is true, but again, there’s no official word on the matter.

We’re sure that if this is real, it would likely be a game unveiled during a Sony even to promote the PlayStation 5. Of course, there’s no word on when Sony is planning to unveil the PlayStation 5 and the line of video game titles that will be coming to the platform. At any rate, would you be interested in a soft reboot that this rumored title will supposedly be? We’re sure that fans of the original Team Silent works would be delighted to have these former developers working on a Silent Hill project all over again.

