Epic Games Delays Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 3; Now Launching on June 11

Epic Games has taken to their blog to announce Fortnite’s Chapter 2 – Season 3 has been delayed by a week.

In an effort to prepare for Chapter 2 – Season 3, Fortnite’s current season has been extended by a week. This means players who have fallen behind on their challenges and the battle pass tiers will now have an extra week to catch up before the new season arrives.

In addition, Epic Games has also announced a one-time-only live event called The Device, Now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET. Players are asked to arrive 30-mins in advance to secure your spot, as space is limited this time around.

Speculation around the interwebs is pointing to the arrival of Aquaman in Fortnite’s newest season. However, none of this is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. How cool would it be to see the King of Atlantis as a playable character in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 arrives on June 11, 2020, on all platforms.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Fortnite Blog