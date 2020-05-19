Mafia Definitive Remake Edition Set to Release This August; Mafia 2 & 3 Definitive Edition Available Today

2K Games have announced some exciting news about their upcoming remasters and remakes for the critically acclaimed Mafia franchise.

First off is the big announcement, 2K’s remake of the original Mafia game is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 28th. The publisher released a short new teaser showcasing the enhanced graphics of the game.

This new remake will be made from the ground up giving newcomers and veterans of the franchise something to look forward to. Dramatically enhanced visuals, a new gameplay system, and more will all be implemented in the upcoming Mafia Remake.

Check out the official trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition down below:

Re-made from the ground up, Mafia: Definitive Edition offers a faithful remake of the original’s acclaimed story with dramatically improved and expanded visuals and gameplay.

2K didn’t stop the good news there, they continued and released a couple of more trailers. The second news piece to come out from today is that the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike the Mafia Remake, this one will be more of a remaster and will showcase 4K Graphics, smoother frame rate, and plenty more.

Check out the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition launch trailer down below:

“Live the life of a gangster during the Golden Era of organized crime in this 4K remaster of Mafia II. Featuring all 3 campaign add-ons, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is available now, both separately and as part of the #MafiaTrilogy.

Finally, 2K Games released the third and final trailer of the day which focused on Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. This is more of an enhanced version of the recently released title, which comes with all the DLC, add-ons, and extras. This version of the game will also be available today for the aforementioned platforms.

Check out the Mafia 3: Definitive Edition launch trailer down below:

“Experience the complete collection of Mafia III content in one package, including three sizable DLC storylines, tons of added content, and even new items for owners of the other two games in the #MafiaTrilogy.

Mafia’s Definitive Remake title is set to release later this Summer for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 28th. Mafia 2 and 3: Definitive Remaster is available to purchase today. Are you excited to see 2K Games returning to the Mafia franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

