Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New NES & SNES Games

Much like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has a premium subscription service. Tied to this service are a few little goodies and incentives such as the ability to play online multiplayer video games. What is a bit different compared to the others is the video games offered for free. While Microsoft and Sony tend to keep the games relatively new, Nintendo is doing the opposite by providing gamers with free classic titles from the Nintendo Entertainment System along with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Now while Nintendo may not give players video games that are in this current-generation, the service as a whole is quite a bit cheaper. Coming in at just $20 for the entire year, players can make use of these games for free, gain access to certain deals, and also be able to play multiplayer online. If you’re interested in the service or already own it, then check out what video games are coming to the service next.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Video Games

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Wild Guns

Nintendo Entertainment System Video Games

Rygar

While some of these games may not be familiar, the likely most recognizable IP being added into the service from this latest batch is Wild Guns. Still, there’s always rumors of more platforms from Nintendo may be added into the live service alongside the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. For now, there’s no official statement on the matter, but perhaps we will see something coming out soon for the online service classic video games lineup in the summer Nintendo Direct.

Four more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 5/20, bringing the total to over 80 classic games!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Operation Logic Bomb

・Panel de Pon

・Wild Guns



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Rygar pic.twitter.com/lfCgRhZesp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 15, 2020

Source: Twitter