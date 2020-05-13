TrollHunters Defenders of Arcadia Receives a Release Date in Announcement Trailer

TrollHunters Defenders of Arcadia has been announced in a new trailer uploaded on Microsoft’s Youtube channel.

Check it out down below:

“For you are the Trollhunter, this honour is yours to accept… In Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia coming to Xbox this September 25th!”

Based on the hit Netflix series Trollhunters, a video game counterpart is in the works and is releasing sooner than you might think. The new title is set to release on Sept 26 and allows players to step into the shoes of the Trollhunter as you will be tasked with defeating the forces of evil.

TrollHunters Defenders of Arcadia releases this fall on September 26, 2020.

