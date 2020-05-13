Sony ‘Extended Play Promotion’ Sale Goes Live Tomorrow on the PS Store

A new sale has been announced by Sony and is set to go live on the PlayStation Store tomorrow.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced and detailed titles that will be discounted, as a part of the Extended Play sale. Titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, and more will join the long list of discounted titles. The sale will go live tomorrow on May 14 and will run through concluding on May 26.

Check out the full list of discounted games right here.

Sony had a big day when it comes to continue to build anticipation for its next-generation console. Earlier today, the very first tech demo for the PS5 went live and it certainly did not disappoint. Its high resolution combined with performance is certainly making for a good looking game. Read more about the news right here.

It was also announced today that the PS5 is still slated for a holiday 2020 release, which is always a relieving thing to hear with the current condition of the world right now.

Source: PS Blog