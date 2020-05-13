Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC Receives Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

NeatheRealm Studios has kept their end of the deal and has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC pack.

The new trailer dives deep into all the new characters and their abilities. In typical Mortal Kombat, the new characters are looking very brutal and unique in their fighting abilities. Aftermath will see the arrival of three new playable characters including Robocop, Fujin, and Sheeva, which all look fun to play in their own ways.

Mortal Kombat 11’s new DLC, Aftermath brings a new story and a handful playable characters. Perhaps the most shocking is the addition of Robocop, which is an awesome and perfectly fitting character to add to the series. However, fans can now finally have the Terminator (T800) square off against Robocop, which is something that needs to happen in a Mortal Kombat game.

Mortal Kombat: Aftermath DLC pack arrives on all platforms on May 26, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Mortal Kombat Youtube