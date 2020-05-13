Mafia Trilogy Remaster Unveiled With Teaser Trailer

After waiting for a few days since Mafia’s official Twitter account posted a mysterious tweet, we finally can confirm that a Mafia remastered edition is coming and best of all, it’s a trilogy compilation release that will include the first three video game titles. This announcement came in the form of a teaser trailer that has been uploaded online today. For fans that may have missed out on the original installment or even the sequel and Mafia 3 release, you’ll soon have the ability to enjoy them with some touch-up visuals.

Mafia first got its start back in 2002 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, and PC platforms. However, it would be a few years before we got a new installment that came in the form of Mafia 2 a game that launched on last-generation platforms in 2010. Oddly enough Mafia 3 came out just a few years ago in 2016 yet it’s warranted enough attention from 2K in order to give fans a trilogy remastered edition for current-generation platforms.

The games are set in different periods of times and they all have a protagonist with a storyline to follow through. If you haven’t enjoyed the games originally, the newly remastered edition will likely bring in all of the content previously available for the games, though details are still scarce. Right now, the teaser trailer only showcases the three main protagonists from the game trilogy with more details slated to come out on May 19, 2020.

Still, there have been more than a few newcomers to the franchise just from the third installment alone. Now that fans who may have missed out on the earlier installments can get a chance to enjoy them with likely a modern touch to keep up with the standards used for video games today. Take a look at the new teaser trailer above and standby for more details to come out later this month.

