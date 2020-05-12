Marvel’s Iron Man VR Back on Track and Set to Release July 3

Sony has announced on twitter that Iron Man VR is now going to release on July 3, 2020.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

After receiving a delay out of its spring release date, Iron Man VR will now launch this summer on July 3rd, 2020. This comes as exciting news, as fans have been itching to suit up as the one and only Iron Man and take to the skies in PSVR. Players will be able to be a part of high stakes battles as they will be in a battle with Iron Man’s greatest villains.

Announced earlier this year, Marvel and Sony will be bringing you the experience of a lifetime and will finally allow you to become Iron man through the power of the PSVR. Not many details have been given when originally announced, however, Payton has returned and with some great news! Make sure to check out the recently released behind the scenes footage for Iron Man VR right here!

Sony has been on a roll today, as the company revealed PlayStation Studios a new development team that all exclusives will be under. The new studio received its opening animation and its stunning.

Iron Man Vr is scheduled to release this summer on July 3rd, 2020.

Are you excited to see Iron Man VR back on track? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Twitter