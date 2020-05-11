Cyberpunk RPG Action Title, The Ascent Receives First Gameplay Watch Here

Thanks to a new IGN First, fans of the upcoming cyberpunk RPG action title, The Ascent has received its first gameplay demo!

The new gameplay demo runs for about 12 minutes long and showcases what players can expect to see when they boot up the game later this year. As many of us expected, the game is a top down twin stick shooter and thanks to the new gameplay video we get to see it in action.

The Ascent seems pretty cool, the fluid motion of the shooting, the design of the environment, and the potential story could set it up to be on one of the best twin stick shooters.

Check out the first look at The Ascent’s gameplay thanks to IGN First down below:

The formal announcement for The Ascent was held last week at the special inside Xbox event, which showcased plenty of great new titles.

The reveal trailer showcased the Cyberpunk title in more cinematic fashion. However, we still learned more about the game, such as it is either a solo or co-op RPG action title. Now with the gameplay released for the game, players can expect how the game will play. Learn more about the game from the official announcement right here!

The Ascent is set to release for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, however, no release date has been announced as of yet. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Think it looks cool? Let us know in the comments below!

source: IGN YouTube