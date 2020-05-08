Microsoft’s Free Play Day Offers Saints Row IV: Re-elected, Dragonball FighterZ, and PUBG

Microsoft has announced their Free Play Days titles for this weekend and Xbox users will definitely not want to miss out this weekend.

Beginning on Thursday, May 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT users will be able to download Saints Row IV: Re-elected, Dragonball FighterZ, and PUBG for free. If you enjoyed what you played over the trial weekend and want to continue the fun, Microsoft has noted that all the games will be available to purchase at a discounted price.

Check out down below:

Microsoft is currently offering Xbox Game Pass for $1. The service offers an instant library of games, including the most recent addition, Red Dead Redemption 2. So in other words, players who sign up with this deal can play the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 for $1.

In related news, Microsoft had a big week in terms of showing off their upcoming Xbox Series X console. At the Xbox 20/20 event, the company premiered the upcoming console’s very first look at gameplay and it definitely didn’t disappoint. With the announcement of new IP titles like Second Extinction and The Medium, it was hard to not be excited after the event.

What are your thoughts on this free weekend? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire