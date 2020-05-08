Nintendo Switch Production Should Be Back In Full Force By Summer

We’re all going through this big health pandemic right now. It’s something that will go into the history books as so many of us are locked in quarantine, forced to practice our social distancing from others while having to wear masks and gloves when traveling to get the essential goods required to further stay home for long periods of time. Still, this is also a strain for a ton of people as you can easily start getting cabin fever. Whether you are stuck at home with nothing to do or working remotely with children, there is a real need for some type of entertainment to keep your spirits up and the mind of the pandemic.

There was a spike in video game consoles and software sales during this time. Parents used these devices to help entertain the kids while working remotely along with adults who are just wanting an escape from the real world. Unfortunately, the stocks for certain products started to dip and it made for a really difficult time to get your hands on certain units. For instance, one of the more popular consoles right now is the Nintendo Switch, it’s also packed with several great games and receiving new releases. In fact, during quarantine, one of the biggest releases came out to further bring a surge to Nintendo Switch purchases, that being Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Guidance – thinks impact on production for switch is over by summer, seen some impact in April in parts, but think can make up from summer onwards. Most employees working from home which could impact planned title schedule — David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 7, 2020

With a shortage in stock, most gamers who really wanted a unit were forced into going through resellers which often came with a higher price than what you would have purchased at a retailer. This is also in part thanks to a bot that more resellers were using to quickly purchase up available stock online. Recently, Nintendo held financial results which were translated by David Gibson on Twitter and that gave a bit more insight on what’s to come from the company.

According to the call, it looks like Nintendo is aware of the short stock supply and the need to bring more units into the market. From what it looks like, Nintendo will be able to bring in more units into the market by this summer. However, we’re also finding out that due to more employees working from home, we may see more titles get delayed.

Source: GameSpot