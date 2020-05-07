New Trailer Released by Microsoft Puts Together Titles Shown off at Xbox 20/20 Event

Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 event went live on this week’s episode of Inside Xbox and premiered a slew of new titles in addition to the very first look at the Xbox Series X in action.

To sum up the event in one trailer, Microsoft has released a new trailer showcasing all of the new reveals. The title “First Look Game Footage” sums up exactly what you’d expect it to, as fans will be met with a montage of the newest titles.

Check it out down below:

Microsoft had solid reveals at today’s premiere event. Fans of horror titles will be delighted to find out that Bloober Team (Observer, Layers of Fear) is working on a new title called The Medium. While fans of co-op and sci-fi based titles will want to keep Second Extinction on their radar.

The Xbox Series X will release this holiday season with a Smart Delivery Program for limited titles that will allow players to purchase titles on the Xbox One and upgrade them for free on the Xbox Series X.

Source: Xbox Youtube