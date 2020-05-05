Halo 2: Anniversary Set to Release for Steam and PC Next Week

One of the best created first person shooter titles of all time, will be making its way to the PC platform next week! Yes, Halo 2: Anniversary is set to arrive on the PC platform through both Steam and Xbox Games Pass for PC.

The announcement was made this morning on the official Twitter account for Xbox Game Pass for PC. The wait is finally almost over for PC players, as Halo 2 will launch on May 12th, which is only next week!

Check out the official announcement from Xbox Games Pass for PC down below:

Halo 2: Anniversary is coming May 12



In related news, Halo: Infinite, the latest entry in the long running franchise seems to still be on schedule to release alongside the Xbox Series X.

If you’re late to the party, Phil Spencer noted the other day that Xbox Series X launch won’t be delayed due to COVID-19, but that perhaps some of there exclusive titles would be.

It looks like at least Halo Infinite is slated to release alongside the Xbox Series X according to the official Xbox blog post. With the announcement of Xbox 20/20, a key point highlights that the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite are still being pushed for this holiday season launch. Learn more about Halo: Infinite making its release window right here!

Halo 2: Anniversary is set to launch on the PC platform through both Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC on May 12th. Are you excited to see the legendary title make its way to the platform? Let us know in the comments below!

