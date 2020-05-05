The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets Surprise PSVR Release

The Walking Dead has become a massive franchise. From its humble beginnings of a comic book series, The Walking Dead has spanned into a television drama, several novels, toy merchandise, and of course video games. One of the latest video game titles released for the franchise happened to be a VR title known as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners which was released back in 2019 for PC VR headset platforms. Unfortunately, at the time it didn’t look like the game would receive an adaptation for the PSVR.

That’s no longer the case as the game received a surprise release that PSVR owners can purchase and download the game right now. If you’re not familiar with this installment, players are a survivor in New Orleans who is having to deal with this zombie pandemic. This is not an on-rails type of shooter either as you’ll freely explore areas, grab items, deal with zombies carefully, and even make some tough choices.

It’s worth noting that there are two editions available for the game as well. The Standard Edition would give players the base game, however, if you want a bit more of an edge there is a Tourist Edition of the game. This edition will give players three weapons which are The Sheriff, The Judge, and the National Guard Knife. There is also a collectible voodoo dolls you’ll be given as well.

As mentioned, this is a surprise release as there was no mention of the game before today on PSVR. If you were wanting to get a copy of the game early then you will now have the ability to do so on both the PlayStation VR or through PC using one of the compatible VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.









Source: Twinfinite