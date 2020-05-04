Celebrate May the Fourth Day with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Update out now

Respawn Entertainment has detailed the latest free content drop for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in a new overview trailer.

Check out the video down below:

The free update will be arriving on all platforms and will feature a variety of new updates. First up, players can expect the new free update to bring combat challenges, a new game plus option, and new cosmetic rewards. Players will be able to customize unique challenges and test themselves to the limit in this new game mode.

The update will be free for all and is currently available to download right now. This news comes in honor of May 4th being national Star Wars day and what better way to spend the day than in the beautiful world of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Source: EA Star Wars Youtube