Uncharted 4 Nathan Fillion Deepfake Further Proves He is the Real-Life Nathan Drake

YouTube user Jarkan has created a pretty scary deepfake for Naughty Dog’s excellent action title — Uncharted 4!

The deepfake video features a scene from Uncharted 4, but instead of using the original face of Nathan Drake, the deepfake replaces it with actor Nathan Fillion. The video is so good that it’s borderline scary. It’s almost like Naughty Dog captured Fillion’s essence when it comes to Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4.

Check out the Nathan Fillion Uncharted 4 Deepfake down below:

If you missed out, Nathan Fillion actually starred in a short fan film of Uncharted, which was surprisingly really good.

Director Allen Ungar managed to capture the true essence of Uncharted, and with the help of Nathan Fillion’s witty humor, the short film truly felt like an Uncharted movie. To be honest I would love to see Fillion take on the role instead of Marvel’s Spider-Man — Tom Holland.

If you never checked out the short film, this is your time to do so; check out the live action Uncharted film down below:

What did you think of the Uncharted 4 Nathan Fillion deepfake? It’s scary good right? Almost like he is the real life counterpart to Nathan Drake. But let us know in the comments what you think!

Source: YouTube