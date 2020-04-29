Premiere Trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Set for Tomorrow, April 30th

Ubisoft has officially began its campaign for its next Assassin’s Creed title, which happens to be set in a Vikings setting.

The publisher has announced at the end of the livestream today that a premiere trailer showcasing the upcoming entry in the long-running series. We should expect to see AC: Valhalla in action, perhaps some new gameplay mechanics, some story beats, and our new protagonist. The world premiere trailer is set to go live tomorrow, April 30th at 8am PDT/ 5pm CEST.

Check out the official announcement from Assassin’s Creed down below:

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

Earlier today the official tease for the next Assassin’s Creed title happened. It seemed like a long time since we last heard news from the Assassin’s creed franchise, but thankfully that’s coming to an end.

The teaser was being done on a live stream that showcased a few concept art pieces being done by artist Kode Abdo. In his artwork, we’re getting a look in real-time what the next game will be set within and we can see the long Viking ships, a ruined kingdom among silhouette characters. Learn more about the teased art concepts for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla right here!

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will brinign you the latest gaming news including the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla premiere trailer. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter