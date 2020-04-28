The Last of Us Part 2 Once Again Available Digital Pre-Order

Easily one of the more anticipated video games releasing in 2020 is the sequel to the critical hit Naughty Dog title, The Last of Us. Fans have been eagerly awaiting to get back into the world featuring Ellie and Joel though it was becoming to look uncertain on just when that day would come. After a few delays and the coronavirus, this game was looking to be set back for an undetermined release date. This was frustrating news to hear from both fans and developers as the game was on schedule development wise but the virus outbreak was causing some markets troublesome to ship units.

After a couple of weeks, we now know that The Last of Us Part 2 is coming in June. It wasn’t a long delay after all and fans can once again mark their calendars as to when they could expect to pick up a copy of the game. However, if you were not aware, the initial delay announcement due to the coronavirus prompted pre-orders to be lost and refunded. That also meant that the game was no longer available for pre-order purchase.

At any rate, now that The Last of Us Part 2 has a release date, the pre-order options on the PlayStation Store are back in working order. Fans can purchase the pre-order and wait for the preload to start which would allow the game to be downloaded, installed, and ready for the unlock time in order to start playing the game as soon as it officially launches worldwide.

Being one of the most anticipated games of this year, we’re sure that there are plenty of fans eagerly awaiting to get their copy in June. However, you may want to surf carefully online as there were apparently scripts leaked showcasing major plot points that would be featured in the game which could ultimately lead to getting spoiled. For now, you can mark your calendar to pick up The Last of Us Part 2 on June 19, 2020.









Source: DualShockers