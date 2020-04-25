Sony Pushes Uncharted Film Release Date Again, Will Release July 2021

Sony has unveiled a new release schedule for their upcoming films and the Uncharted film has been delayed yet again now releasing July 2021.

The Uncharted film, which at this point, seems like it is stuck in development hell after receiving multiple release dates and directors. The news comes in the wake of the ongoing battle with the coronavirus and how it affects a large gathering of people which is exactly what film sets are. Admittedly, the virus has affected a large number of films, gaming events, conventions, and much more. The film hopefully will stay on track and release on its scheduled release date

Sony’s Uncharted film will now release on July 2021 in place of its prior November 2021 release date.

The film’s script was solid according to Tom Holland who came out and revealed that he loved the latest draft. Hopefully, this film comes to fruition and releases as it will be a must-watch for fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Ruben Fleischer will direct the video game adaptation with Joe Carnahan and Rafe Judkins penning the script.

Source: IGN