Nintendo Releases New ‘Everything You Need to Know Before Video’ Playing XCOM 2

To prepare Nintendo Switch users for the release of XCOM 2, a new video that runs down everything you need to know about the game has been released.

Check it out down below:

The newly released video goes in-depth for what players experiencing this title for the first time can expect. Different strategies will be your best friend in this tactical shooter as you put your soldiers on the front line with the chances of losing them permanently. Fans can also expect a deep layer of customizations offered in the game, as you get to create the exact team you please to.

For those who are unfamiliar with this franchise, this video is a must-watch as it will set the groundwork of what to expect when it comes to XCOM 2.

During a surprise Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Nintendo has teamed up with 2K Games to bring over a handful of titles to their platform. New titles include Borderlands Handsome Jack Collection, Bioshock: The Collection, and XCOM 2. All of these titles will be making their debut on the Nintendo Switch next month on May 29, 2020.

XCOM 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch next month on May 29, 2020.

Source: Nintendo Youtube