Splatoon 2’s Ketchup vs Mayo Splatfest Returns Next Month

Splatoon 2’s Splatfest will be making a return next month, with players choosing between being a part of either Team Mayo or Ketchup.

Yes, the return of Splatfest will be next month. Starting 5/22 at 3 pm PT and ends 5/24 at 3 pm PT players will of each team face off in head to head competition with the winner being crowned over the weekend. This festival comes as a bit of surprise, as there hasn’t been one in a while, nonetheless, it’s excited for players to return and be a part of fun competition.

It’s a #Splatoon2 #Splatfest so contentious we have to do it twice! #TeamMayo and #TeamKetchup are back and it’s up to you to determine which sauce is the boss!



This bonus one-off Splatfest kicks off 5/22 at 3pm PT and ends 5/24 at 3pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n5Ar6EUkJ0 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Nintendo has announced a Splatoon 2 demo is scheduled to take place at the end of the month and will feature the game’s hottest modes.

Nintendo has also detailed that Splatoon 2 is going to be on sale for a limited time during the duration of the newly announced demo. In addition to being on sale, users who purchase the game will get a 7-day trial for Nintendo online. Lastly, for those interested in purchasing the game can do so on the Nintendo eShop for a discounted price.

Are you team Mayo or team Ketchup? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gamaranx for the latest gaming news releasing.