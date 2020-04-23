Battlefield V Will Receive New Content Update This Summer

A new content update will be arriving in Battlefield V this summer, Senior Producer Ryan McArthur confirmed today in a new blog entry.

The new update is set to arrive this summer and bring some new content, weapons, and game tweaks to Battlefield V. The blog post details that DICE is working to get this update out by June, however, that is subject to change due to the state of the world and how it affects the work schedule. Be sure to check back here for an update on the status of the content drop.

Here’s a brief overview on what’s coming:

New Content: A new update will be released this summer.

Following the summer update, you'll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed.

Following the summer update, you’ll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed. Events and Activities: We’re also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we’ll look to bring you together across all of our Battlefield titles are in the works, too.

We are continuing our work on Community Games Updates. We are committed to bringing these to the game and we'll keep you updated on when you can expect them to start coming online.

In addition, the blog post continues to say that DICE is continuously countering anti-cheat in Battlefield V. You can always report suspected cheating to through the Origin overlay if you’re playing on PC, or through your consoles if you’re playing on Xbox One or PlayStation® 4.

Battlefield V is now out on all platforms with the latest content drop arriving this summer. The most recent drop featured Into the Jungle which will be wrapping up on April 29.

