Splatoon 2 Special Demo Announced for a Limited Time

Nintendo has announced a Splatoon 2 demo is scheduled to take place at the end of the month and will feature the game’s hottest modes.

Inkoming! A Special Demo event for #Splatoon2 is on the way! You’ll be able to play Turf War, Ranked Battle, Salmon Run, and more beginning 4/29 at 11pm PT, to 5/6 at 6:59am PT. pic.twitter.com/U8tYN4SAVn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2020

In a tweet posted onto their twitter account, Nintendo has detailed that beginning on 4/29 at 11 pm PT, to 5/6 at 6:59 am PT players will be able to try the game out for free. The special demo will consist of the game’s hottest modes including Turf War, Ranked Battle, Salmon Run, and more.

Nintendo has also detailed that Splatoon 2 is going to be on sale for a limited time during the duration of the newly announced demo. In addition to being on sale, users who purchase the game will get a 7-day trial for Nintendo online. Lastly, for those interested in purchasing the game can do so on the Nintendo eShop for a discounted price.

Source: Nintendo