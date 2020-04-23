Predator: Hunting Ground’s Trophies Revealed Ahead of Release, Check out Full List Here

Predator: Hunting Grounds releases on April 24 on PS4 and to prepare players for the launch, the game’s trophy list has been released ahead of time.

Check out the full list down below:

Ultimate Hunter
Unlocked after all other trophies are unlocked 
Trophy Taker
As the Predator, gather a total of 100 full trophies from Fireteam bodies (Long Claims) 
We can kill it…
As a Fireteam member, work with your team to kill a Predator 
Headhunter
As a Fireteam member, get 1000 head shots on AI enemies 
Blooded
As the Predator, claim 100 Fireteam member trophies (Any Claims) 
If it Bleeds…
Wound a Predator so it leaves a green blood trail 
Traditionalist
As the Predator, Kill an entire Fireteam with just your wrist blades 
Mud Aficionado
As a Fireteam member, cover yourself in Mud completely 50 times 
Mercenary
Play 100 Quick play matches as a Fireteam member 
Ankle Buster
As the Predator, Trap 50 Fireteam members in bear traps 
Savior
As a Fireteam member, Revive teammates 100 times 
Precision Leaper
As the Predator, leap and hit all 4 Fireteam members with a single leap attack 
Vulnerable
As the Predator, knock down a Fireteam member while your energy is overloaded 
Mission Accomplished
As a Fireteam member, complete 100 missions with successful Exfils 
GET TO THE CHOPPA
As a Fireteam member, successfully Exfil with the entire team alive after completing a mission 
Safety Net
As a Fireteam member, free a teammate from a Predator’s net 
Wrap Artist
As a Predator, trap 50 Fireteam members with the Net Gun 
Blaine’s Revenge
As a Fireteam member, unleash Mini Gun mayhem until completely depleting ammunition 
Precision
As the Predator, hit a Fireteam member with a combistick throw over 100m 
Learning the Ropes
Complete the tutorial level 
Experienced Hunter
Play 50 matches as the Predator 
Predkour Master
As the Predator, Travel a total of 100 KM in the trees 
The Archives
As a Fireteam member, find an OWLF tape 
30-50 Feral Hogs
Kill 50 wild boars 
Boom
Destroy 250 Explosive Barrels 
Clutch
As a Fireteam member, Reinforce your entire team back into the match 
Last Man Standing
As a Fireteam member, escape as the sole survivor 
Practice Makes Perfect
As the Predator, kill 500 AI Soldiers 
Elite Mercenary
Reach Player Level 25 
Distinguished Hunter
Reach Player level 50 
Hunting Grounds Master
Reach Player level 100 
Splash Damage
Kill 5 AI with a single explosion 
Against All Odds
As the Predator, have your mask destroyed by the Fireteam, but still kill them all 
Early Bird
As the Predator, kill the entire Fireteam before they complete their main mission 
One Ugly Mother…
As a Fireteam member, knock off the Predator’s Helmet 
Two Birds, One Stone
As the Predator, hit more than 1 Fireteam Member in a single smart disc throw 
Pruning
As a Fireteam member, shoot down 100 Tree cover branches 
So Close, Yet so far…
As the Predator, kill the entire Fireteam while they are waiting for the exfiltration chopper 
 
Secret Trophies
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 
Hidden Trophy
 

The list consists of the usual trophies such as play a certain amount of matches as the Predator and fire team members. Predator: Hunting Grounds has a total of 46 trophies for players to earn with divides into tiers of bronze, silvers, and golds.

Earlier this week, Predator: Hunting Ground’s pre-order trailer shows off the explosive action players can expect to find in the game’s asymmetrical multiplayer. Players who pre-order the game will receive an exclusive 87′ Predator Skin and early access to the “Ole Painless” Mini-Gun.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits a group of soldiers against the iconic Predator. Whether fans suit up as soldiers or the Predator there will be a task at hand as each side has its challenges

Are you excited for this title to release? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStationTrophies