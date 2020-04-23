Predator: Hunting Ground’s Trophies Revealed Ahead of Release, Check out Full List Here

Predator: Hunting Grounds releases on April 24 on PS4 and to prepare players for the launch, the game’s trophy list has been released ahead of time.

Check out the full list down below:

The list consists of the usual trophies such as play a certain amount of matches as the Predator and fire team members. Predator: Hunting Grounds has a total of 46 trophies for players to earn with divides into tiers of bronze, silvers, and golds.

Earlier this week, Predator: Hunting Ground’s pre-order trailer shows off the explosive action players can expect to find in the game’s asymmetrical multiplayer. Players who pre-order the game will receive an exclusive 87′ Predator Skin and early access to the “Ole Painless” Mini-Gun.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits a group of soldiers against the iconic Predator. Whether fans suit up as soldiers or the Predator there will be a task at hand as each side has its challenges

Are you excited for this title to release? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStationTrophies