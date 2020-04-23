Predator: Hunting Ground’s Trophies Revealed Ahead of Release, Check out Full List Here
Predator: Hunting Grounds releases on April 24 on PS4 and to prepare players for the launch, the game’s trophy list has been released ahead of time.
Check out the full list down below:
|Ultimate Hunter
|Unlocked after all other trophies are unlocked
|Trophy Taker
|As the Predator, gather a total of 100 full trophies from Fireteam bodies (Long Claims)
|We can kill it…
|As a Fireteam member, work with your team to kill a Predator
|Headhunter
|As a Fireteam member, get 1000 head shots on AI enemies
|Blooded
|As the Predator, claim 100 Fireteam member trophies (Any Claims)
|If it Bleeds…
|Wound a Predator so it leaves a green blood trail
|Traditionalist
|As the Predator, Kill an entire Fireteam with just your wrist blades
|Mud Aficionado
|As a Fireteam member, cover yourself in Mud completely 50 times
|Mercenary
|Play 100 Quick play matches as a Fireteam member
|Ankle Buster
|As the Predator, Trap 50 Fireteam members in bear traps
|Savior
|As a Fireteam member, Revive teammates 100 times
|Precision Leaper
|As the Predator, leap and hit all 4 Fireteam members with a single leap attack
|Vulnerable
|As the Predator, knock down a Fireteam member while your energy is overloaded
|Mission Accomplished
|As a Fireteam member, complete 100 missions with successful Exfils
|GET TO THE CHOPPA
|As a Fireteam member, successfully Exfil with the entire team alive after completing a mission
|Safety Net
|As a Fireteam member, free a teammate from a Predator’s net
|Wrap Artist
|As a Predator, trap 50 Fireteam members with the Net Gun
|Blaine’s Revenge
|As a Fireteam member, unleash Mini Gun mayhem until completely depleting ammunition
|Precision
|As the Predator, hit a Fireteam member with a combistick throw over 100m
|Learning the Ropes
|Complete the tutorial level
|Experienced Hunter
|Play 50 matches as the Predator
|Predkour Master
|As the Predator, Travel a total of 100 KM in the trees
|The Archives
|As a Fireteam member, find an OWLF tape
|30-50 Feral Hogs
|Kill 50 wild boars
|Boom
|Destroy 250 Explosive Barrels
|Clutch
|As a Fireteam member, Reinforce your entire team back into the match
|Last Man Standing
|As a Fireteam member, escape as the sole survivor
|Practice Makes Perfect
|As the Predator, kill 500 AI Soldiers
|Elite Mercenary
|Reach Player Level 25
|Distinguished Hunter
|Reach Player level 50
|Hunting Grounds Master
|Reach Player level 100
|Splash Damage
|Kill 5 AI with a single explosion
|Against All Odds
|As the Predator, have your mask destroyed by the Fireteam, but still kill them all
|Early Bird
|As the Predator, kill the entire Fireteam before they complete their main mission
|One Ugly Mother…
|As a Fireteam member, knock off the Predator’s Helmet
|Two Birds, One Stone
|As the Predator, hit more than 1 Fireteam Member in a single smart disc throw
|Pruning
|As a Fireteam member, shoot down 100 Tree cover branches
|So Close, Yet so far…
|As the Predator, kill the entire Fireteam while they are waiting for the exfiltration chopper
|Secret Trophies
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
|Hidden Trophy
The list consists of the usual trophies such as play a certain amount of matches as the Predator and fire team members. Predator: Hunting Grounds has a total of 46 trophies for players to earn with divides into tiers of bronze, silvers, and golds.
Earlier this week, Predator: Hunting Ground’s pre-order trailer shows off the explosive action players can expect to find in the game’s asymmetrical multiplayer. Players who pre-order the game will receive an exclusive 87′ Predator Skin and early access to the “Ole Painless” Mini-Gun.
Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits a group of soldiers against the iconic Predator. Whether fans suit up as soldiers or the Predator there will be a task at hand as each side has its challenges
Are you excited for this title to release? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: PlayStationTrophies