Steam and Xbox One Users Can Play Borderlands GOTY For Free This Weekend

Gearbox Software has announced that Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced will be free to play this weekend for Steam and Xbox One users.

In a post on their official website, developers Gearbox Software have detailed the news a bit more. Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced edition alongside all four of the previously released DLC episodes will be free to play this weekend for Xbox One and Steam users. Check out down below the exact dates players have access to the game. Keep in mind that Xbox One and Steam have different dates.

Steam: April 23 – 9:59 AM PDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 5:59 PM BST, April 24 – 12:59 AM GMT+8 / 2:59 AM AEST

Xbox One: April 22 – 11:59 PM PDT, April 23 – 2:59 AM EDT / 7:59 AM BST / 2:59 PM GMT+8 / 4:59 PM AEST

Lastly, all progress made between now and the end date will be retained if you decide to purchase the full copy. Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced is now available to play for free. What are you waiting for? Get to slaying the enemies in the chaotic classic, Borderlands.

Source: Borderlands