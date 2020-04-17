Problems Emerge After PS4 7.50 Firmware Update

The current status right now around the world is giving plenty of time for players to stay home and go through the backlog of video game titles. Because of coronavirus, we’re all practicing our social distancing skills and staying indoors. This should ultimately give players some time to enjoy some video game titles whether they are new or past title hits that you may not have gotten around to. Unfortunately, it looks like the PlayStation 4 is having some problems after the latest update. New reports are emerging online that users are experiencing a variety of issues.

This latest update brings the PlayStation 4 to 7.50 and while the firmware may not bring in new features, it’s an update that you may want to be a bit cautious of. New reports online from those that have made the jump to 7.50 are having issues with boot loop, problematic disc readings, the console not properly displaying video, to even randomly shutting off. We’re not sure how many units are having a problem with this firmware just yet, but it may be enough to warrant not to update to ensure that the firmware is stable enough to trigger the update.

At any rate, because of the coronavirus, we’re unsure if this firmware will get updated anytime soon to ensure its stability or what this could mean for those that are having problems with their consoles. After all, Nintendo was quick to shutdown repair centers for the Nintendo Switch, and the same could happen for the PlayStation 4 line of consoles from Sony. While we’re hopeful a fix is coming out soon for those that experiencing problems with their PlayStation 4 console units, it could mean not having access to the PlayStation 4 for a period of time.

Source: VG247