Nintendo Temporarily Closes Repair Centers

The coronavirus is something that we are all dealing with. Whether you’re in a state that is locked down in an attempt to prevent the spread of this virus or in a relatively clear area, everywhere is dealing with this pandemic in some way, shape, or form. Now it looks like a new obstacle may come up for gamers, specifically those that own a Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has recently taken to the internet and confirmed that their repair centers in North America have been closed down.

This closure is not permanent but instead temporary while we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep employees from gathering and potentially catching this virus, those that work at a center will find that their job is closed down for the time being. There’s no deadline on when the closure will lift, but it does look like Nintendo will attempt to bring services back up and running as soon as possible.

Ultimately, this means to keep your Nintendo Switch consoles safe. There’s no telling just when the repair services will be back up and running so if you happen to damage your system, it may be a long wait before you’re able to get that repaired. Now we do know that the packages sent in recently for repair will result in one of two options.

If you sent a package out and it fails to reach Nintendo’s repair center in time then your package will be sent back. Alternatively, if your package was delivered in time and is at the repair center, it will remain at the center until work resumes. It doesn’t look like there is any way to get it back so, unfortunately, doing an alternative repair for the console which would have likely voided the warranty anyways is out of the question if you wish to get your Nintendo Switch back since this closure announcement.

Source: Nintendo