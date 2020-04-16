Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Releases June 23, Watch New Trailer Here

THQ Nordic has finally rolled out new details for the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate including a release date alongside new gameplay details.

Check out the new released trailer down below:

In a brand new trailer, it has been revealed that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate will be released this summer on June 23, 2020. However, the release date wasn’t the only news that came out of the new trailer. It was also revealed that players will be able to play as new playable characters including Patrick and Sandy, who will both come equipped with their own abilities and move sets.

In addition, the trailer gave fans a quick glimpse at some of the new bosses featured in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate. Squidward, Robotic SpongeBob, a gigantic jellyfish, and more will all be new boss battles. Lastly, a brand new multiplayer has been unveiled and will team players up in groups of two as they face waves of enemies.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate will release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on June 23, 2020.

Source: THQ Nordic Youtube