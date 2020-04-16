Some Gamers Are Building Their Own Nintendo Switch Consoles

You’ve likely witnessed it if you’re after a Nintendo Switch unit right now. The stock supply on consoles, in general, has been low but that’s especially true for the Nintendo Switch. This platform has been a hot ticket item now more so than ever. With people out of work or off school, having something available to enjoy and kill some time with may be more appealing. After all, there are more than a few of us stuck indoors due to quarantines and stay-at-home orders.

For that reason, a Nintendo Switch purchase may be in mind for plenty of consumers. Unfortunately, that’s not a reality with stock supply nearly depleted and resellers marking up the price for a unit well over the standard price point for a brand new unit. For one user on Reddit, they decided to take up building their own Nintendo Switch and depending on the prices for certain products, you could find yourself building a Nintendo Switch unit for just $200.

This user went through a full guide to showcase how you can build your own Nintendo Switch unit though you will not get the same support from Nintendo if something was to suddenly no longer work. Also, it’s worth noting that there are quite a few parts to purchase. Luckily most of those parts are relatively cheap with the most expensive part in all of this being an OEM Nintendo Switch replacement logic board which will range close to $100.

While we can’t offer any support on this matter, but you will find the full guide written up right here. Are you interested in building your own Nintendo Switch? It could prove to be a fun hobby with so much downtime going on right now.

Source: Gamespot