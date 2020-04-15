Crytek Continues to Tweet from the Crysis Account, Incoming Announcement Suspected

Developer Crytek is back again for the second day in a rwo to tweet from the Crysis Twitter account!

Yes, Crytek is back again tweeting causing a mini hype storm around the critically acclaimed franchise. Today the tweet states “Hey Nomad, you’re still with us?”. This is something from the game’s lore, so fans of the franchise are freaking out.

No one is sure what Crytek plans to announce in the coming weeks, but plenty of gamers are super happy to see the franchise return in some type of way.

Check out the official post from the Crysis Twitter account down below:

Hey Nomad, you're still with us? — Crysis (@Crysis) April 14, 2020

Besides the two tweets, we only have speculation of what’s to come from Crytek. But make sure to stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the developers closely for any type of news.

With a new set of consoles on the horizon, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the franchise make its return in fashion. Would you like to see Crysis return? Let us know in the comments!

If you never played the Crysis franchise and wondering why it’s just a big deal, let Gameranx break down the importance of the franchise. Check out “Why was Crysis a big deal” down below:

Source: Twitter