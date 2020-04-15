Capcom Announces and Details Title Update 13.5 for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Capcom has taken to the Monster Hunter website to update fans on the upcoming title update for their latest title — Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne!

Title update 13.5 is set to hit all Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne platforms later this month on April 23rd, 2020. The new update is set to bring two new monsters for players to slay. However, these monsters will be a limited-time event, so those who are looking to slay some master rank quests, make sure to grab them before they leave.

Check out the Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne title update down below:

Kulve Taroth has returned in a new Master Rank quest! Slay this glimmering Elder Dragon in a limited time Event Quest to craft new armor and upgrade weapons obtained from the Kulve Taroth Siege. Tempered monsters are among the fiercest monsters ever discovered, yet even they pale in comparison to the Elder Dragons known as “Arch-Tempered monsters.” Arch-Tempered Namielle will join their ranks as a limited time Event Quest after the release of Title Update version 13.5!

In related news, in an exclusive release with IGN, two brand new poster artwork for the movie has been unveiled and it is looking accurate to the game’s, to say the least.

We see both Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa sporting Monster Hunter-themed weapons, and if you’re a fan of the game, you’ll get a kick out of them. Check out the brand new Monster Hunter movie posters right here!

Title update for Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne is set to release on all platforms on April 23rd, 2020. Are you excited to tackle the new monsters? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Monster Hunter