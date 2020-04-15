Twitter User Creates Hilarious The Office Scene in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Twitter user @_baoluu has uploaded a hilarious and pretty amazing re-creation of one of the funniest scenes from the hit NBC show, The Office.

If you’re a fan of the comedy, you will for sure remember the iconic scene where they are learning CPR. The scene will crack you up no matter how many times you watch it, and thanks to @_baoluu, you can watch the hilarious scene in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fashion.

The re-creation is not an easy process, and @_baoluu notes that in his tweets. The endless amount of hours put into creating this recreation should go noticed, so if your a fan of The Office, Animal Crossing, or just awesome fan art, then you got to check out the video!

Check out the hilarious Office creation scene in Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

no sleep = recreating scenes from the office in animal crossing 🙂 @theofficenbc #acnh pic.twitter.com/yZxlZTnlgQ — BAO (@_baoluu) April 14, 2020

In somewhat related news, Media Molecule’s latest title, Dreams, has brought a ton of great awesome creations, but there has been a new one that was uploaded to Reddit that has caught a lot of gamers attention.

The art is centered around of of Naughty Dog’s craziest creations — the Clicker from The Last of Us. It’s pretty astonishing on how detailed the fan art is with it just being made within a creative game like Dreams. This looks like it was made in some type of art studio program, but nope; its Dreams. Check out the fan art right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch. What was the coolest creation you saw from the game so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter