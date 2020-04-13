New Report Suggest Resident Evil 4 is Being Remade

A new rumor has been circulating the web and suggests that Capcom is remaking critically acclaimed title, Resident Evil 4.

In a new report from VGC, after the recent success of Resident Evil 2 and 3, Capcom will continue to remake their iconic games this time around with Resident Evil 4. According to the article, multiple development sources have confirmed to VGC that the game has officially entered development and set to release sometime in 2022.

However, the original game director, Shinji Mikami will not be signed on to direct the game but has given the studio handling the new remake his full blessing. With that being said, the remake has been in early development since 2018 and the studio helming the development is compromised of many former Platinum and Capcom employees.

With the recent success of both Resident Evil 2 and 3, this would not come as much of a shock, as the remakes were both successful and well-received from fans and critics alike. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on any of this, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt. If Capcom does officially announce a Resident Evil 4 Remake, be sure to stay tuned to Gameranx as we’ll have the latest scoop.

Source: VGC