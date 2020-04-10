Island Life is Calling in Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Trailer

Nintendo has released a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer, one which focuses on the peaceful island life. Check it out down below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about that island living and Nintendo’s latest trailer drives that point home. In the short but sweet trailer, fans are greeted with a new peaceful way of living with pals like Tom Nook, Blather, and much more. For those who are unaware, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulator that puts you in the position to earn bells (money), find exotic creatures, and just laugh and live.

If by some chance are not persuaded enough to check out this title, allow Gameranx’s video team to take a shot at changing your mind. In this entry in the ‘Before You Buy‘ series, allow Jake Baldino to give his honest thoughts on the latest Animal Crossing entry.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially out on Nintendo Switch consoles. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.