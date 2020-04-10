Cyberpunk 2077 May Have More DLC Than The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily on the top of anticipated video game lists for most gamers worldwide. Coming from CD Projekt Red, the studio that brought out the immensely successful The Witcher series, has captivated plenty of attention for their newest upcoming release. However, while we have seen content regarding the base game and what may surprise players as they explore the area, we’re still relatively in the dark in regards to the post-launch content planned for the title. With that said, CD Projekt Red did make the comment that we would see no less DLC than what was available for The Witcher 3.

When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, this futuristic game is set in Night City, a crime-ridden area that is run by gangs and corrupt corporations. Taking on a customized character named V, you set out on a mercenary life, taking gigs to keep afloat in this harsh and at times unforgiving world. It’s clear that there is going to be a ton to explore in Cyberpunk 2077 along with content to chew through, but knowing CD Projekt Red, we’re going to receive a whole lot more in the form of DLC.

During a Q&A session with investors, CD Projekt Red confirmed that there would be no less DLC that was featured in The Witcher 3 for their upcoming video game release. This means that on top of the free DLC released that gave players content to enjoy throughout the months, you’ll also likely see big narrative-driven expansions. It’s also worth mentioning that a multiplayer component is also coming to the game post-launch, though we don’t have any details as to what we can expect on that front.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is still set for a release into the markets on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. At a later date, we’ll also see the game release on the next-generation Xbox Series X.









Source: Gamesradar