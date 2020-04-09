Silent Hills Gets Teased Yet Again

Silent Hill has a massive following and its one of the Konami owned IPs that fans have been wanting to see get picked back up. After staying in a dormant state now for several years there has been plenty of rumors and speculation that a new installment is in the works. In fact, we’ve seen teasers and supposed reports come out for a good while now, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. With that said, Konami was quick to alert fans that nothing is in the works, but that hasn’t stopped more teasers and images surface online to help spread rumors.

The latest rumor has been Sony working with Konami to help bridge the company with Hideo Kojima’s development studio, Kojima Productions. This is all in an effort to bring back the Silent Hills video game into development. For those of you who may be out of the loop, before Hideo Kojima left Konami, he was working on a Silent Hill installment known as Silent Hills. That installment eventually got cancelled due to the split and it’s left plenty of fans upset.

Now there are more rumors surfacing about Silent Hill making a return with a new video game to even a Silent Hills project being brought back from the grave. In fact, the online community has spotted some interesting photos shared by Suehiro Maruo’s Instagram social media account. The artist took photos of an image that features the words Silent Hills along with a photo of Konami’s headquarter entrance. Now, these images are certainly giving fans more to speculate about and potentially get their hopes up again.

All we can do is wait and see what comes from these rumors and images once again. However, after Konami stated that nothing is in the works already, we’re doubtful they will comment any further. Perhaps this much interest is proving to Konami that there is still a big market available for Silent Hill.

Source: ResetEra