Developers IllFonic Confirm Predator: Hunting Grounds Will Receive Balancing Changes Before Release

Predator: Hunting Grounds saw its very first trial weekend and while fans had fun diving into the gameplay for the first time, there were definitely balancing issues within the game. However, developers Illfonic has confirmed today that the game will indeed be receiving balancing fixes before it releases later this month.

In a new interview with Comic Book, the lead game designer Jordan Mathewson, it was brought up that the game’s trial had some balancing issues and here’s what was responded via an interview with Comicbook.

“I think the biggest things that we took away from it were some balance,” said Mathewson when asked about the response to the Hunting Grounds trial. “A lot of it was coming down to, ‘This is how we’ve been playing for quite a while now, I really want to see what happens when other people get it.’ Sure enough, there were some balance things that we took into account, and we’ve been making some adjustments. And a lot of usability and other feedback that came back was really great. So, we’re doing everything we can to address those things.” Comic Book

The game’s free trial took place over the last weekend of March and was the public’s first-time playing the title, so technical issues were certainly expected. With that being said, wait times and balancing issues were the only real problem the game faced. If the developers clean up those technical issues before it releases, fans can have a different title on their hands.

Predator: Hunting Grounds make its debut later this month on Apr.24 on PS4 and PC. What do you want to see be changed in the final version? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Comic Book