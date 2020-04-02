My Friend Pedro Receives Beautifully Animated Launch Trailer to Celebrate PS4 Release [Video]

In lieu of the anticipated release today on PlayStation, Developers DeadToast Entertainment has released a brand new launch trailer for My Friend Pedro.

Check it out down below:

The beautifully animated trailer offers deep storytelling as we get a bit of a setup before diving into the full game. My Friend Pedro arrives with style as it brings its very own aesthetic packed with action and bananas! Yes, you heard that correct, bananas!

“My Friend Pedro is a violent, bullet-ridden ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.” PS Blog

If you are anticipated the arrival of this title, thankfully you won’t have to wait much longer as it was announced that My Friend Pedro will be arriving on PlayStation 4 consoles next week on Apr. 2, which is today!

