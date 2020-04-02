John Wick Hex Brings the Fight to PS4 Players on May 5th [Video]

Sony has revealed via a new trailer that John Wick Hex will be arriving on PlayStation 4 consoles next month on May 5.

Check out the new action-packed trailer down below:

Dubbed as the ‘Power Trailer’, the new John Wick Hex trailer surely brings the fight as fans can get a brand new look at the game and all it has to offer. Based off the trailer, it seems as though we will be getting a very movie-accurate game in the form of John Wick Hex. Fight and action set pieces look like it is straight out of the action movies, while bringing its own style with its noir-inspired graphics. Lastly, it was also revealed that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 4 consoles on May 5, 2020.

For those who are unsure of this title, here’s an official description via the Devs and Sony:

“Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.” PlayStation Youtube

Play John Wick Hex when it launches on PS4 on May 5, 2020.

Will you be picking this title when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube