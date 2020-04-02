Bethesda made a big change-up in the Fallout franchise with Fallout 76. Traditionally a single-player RPG experience, the development studio opted to bring out an MMO that players can connect and play together. While the game was not the big hit that they had originally hoped for, a new upcoming update will drastically change things around for the MMO and offer a gameplay experience that fans had originally hoped for. Now we’re getting word that players who wish to enjoy the game through their Steam client will be able to do so.

Announced on Twitter, the official Bethesda account alerted followers that Fallout 76 will be releasing on Steam. Apparently, we can expect this game to release on Steam this April 14, 2020, but those that already own a copy of Fallout 76 through Bethesda can link their account on Steam for a free copy. However, you’ll need to do so by April 13, 2020. This update will also include the long-awaited Wastelanders update.

With the Wastelanders update, players will find NPCs that will offer quests along with new factions and other in-game content that will help craft a narrative. Originally when released, Fallout 76 was a player-driven video game title with no real purpose other than building up bases. That was a gameplay experience that players were certainly not fond of and as a result, they are waiting for the update to make some drastic changes to the game.

With a Steam option available, this could bring in more players to the MMO which should help turn things around for the game. Likewise, this is not the only game that finally makes its way out onto the Steam platform. We got word today that Sea of Thieves would also make a release on Steam, though unlike Fallout 76, we didn’t get a release date on just when the game would see a release on the Steam digital storefront.

