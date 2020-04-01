Bethesda Will Not Hold An Online Event To Replace Their Planned E3 2020 Conference 

The coronavirus has swept the world and essentially stopped markets. Most are forced into quarantine and practicing our social distancing with others. This virus has caused some issues with several industries much like the video game industry. One of the biggest gaming expos around the world, E3 2020, was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus and that left some gamers wondering if the planned press conferences would be held online through a livestream event.

While some companies have made note that they are looking at various ways to promote their video games and conferences online, Bethesda has now confirmed they won’t be pursuing a digital experience for fans. While Bethesda has only been doing press conferences for a few years now, there was some hope from fans that they would keep up their planned press conference and upload an online video to showcase updates and announcements from their end.

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

For instance, there may have been some potential to learn more about The Elder Scrolls 6, the new upcoming IP Starfield, Ghostwire: Tokyo and potentially some other details on what else is coming to their MMO, Fallout 76. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case as the vice president of Bethesda Softworks, Pete Hines, alerted his Twitter followers that there is no digital experience coming in June.

Pete Hines stated that several challenges were coming up from the pandemic and that fans shouldn’t expect a digital showcase in June. Instead, what the studio plans on doing are providing more details about their video games in the coming months. This may also help the studio keep on track with their work at a pace that is best suited for their needs especially with so many employees working remotely from home. With that said, we are likely going to see some other companies showcase a digital video upload to help showcase their upcoming releases and content to make up for E3 2020’s cancellation.

Source: Twitter