Blizzard Holds Funny Googly Eyes April Fools Joke in Overwatch

April fools is tomorrow, April 1st, and with the whole coronavirus pandemic spreading, it’s not the best time to hold April fools pranks, but Blizzard managed to nail it on the head!

If you’re playing Overwatch, you might know what I’m talking about already, but if you don’t let me fill you in. Blizzard decided to add funny googly eyes on all the characters, yes, and that includes special moves such as the giant dragon from Hanzo.

Loading screens, in-game character models, everyone has google eyes, and its super funny and kind of weird to see. But thankfully, this is a harmless April Fool’s joke where it doesn’t get us too hyped for something that is ultimately let us down.

Check out the googly eyes for Overwatch April fools joke in action down below:

#Overwatch put googly eyes on everyone and we're here for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/946NpVoZrb — Newegg (@Newegg) March 31, 2020

In related Overwatch news, Blizzard has recently released a new developer update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title.

The new developer update brings us even more details about the latest character reveal — Echo. Game director Jeff Kaplan has detailed the character, her powers, and more in the 12-minute long developer update. If you’re a fan of Overwatch, this video is going to give you a lot of new information! Check out the dev diary right here!

Are you playing Overwatch to witness this April Fools joke in action? I think it was pretty funny, but what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter