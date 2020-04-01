Ubisoft Announces Free Month of Games, First Up is Rayman Legends

Ubisoft has announced that they will be holding a month long event of giving away free games, game trials, and more to the gaming community!

This generosity comes at the perfect time as they are trying to make the stay at home, self-quarantine, not to bad. Users will just have to be part of their UPlay account, which is free, and the free titles and trials will be yours. The first game to kick off the fun is the remiangined classic — Rayman Legends.

Ubisoft noted that the games will include games from some of their biggest franchises such as Assassin Creed and Just Dance. If you want to learn more about the free events, make sure to check out Ubisoft’s official site right here!

In related news, Ubsifot has announced a free game trial for their critically acclaimed multiplayer RPG title — Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Yes, if you’re in need of a new game to play, Ubisoft is helping lift the load and offering a free trial for their recently released title, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Announced on their forum, Ubisoft notes that the free trial for Breakpoint will be available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will be able to download the free trial from your preferred digital marketplace and voila! the trial is yours. You will have 6 unfiltered hours of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint fun! Learn more about the free trial right here!

Source: Ubisoft