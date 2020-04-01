Activision Announces Double XP Weekend For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Activision has taken to their blog to announce a Double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The Double XP will commence starting on April 3 at 10 AM PDT to April 6 at 10 AM PDT for all players. In this time, players can earn double XP and weapon XP in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer alongside double Battle Pass tier progression for Warzone. This is is in lieu of season 2 coming to an end and the dawn of a brand new wave of content.

In related news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign recently received a polished remastered and is now available. This remaster is currently a timed PS4 exclusive with it releasing on all platforms next month on Apr. 30.

As of right now, there are no plans on adding the multiplayer to this edition, as Activision does not want to split up the current Call of the Duty fan base with the inclusion of yet another multiplayer portion.

Source: Activison Blog