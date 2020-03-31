Minecraft Dungeons Has been Delayed Due To Coronavirus 

The coronavirus is a big deal all around the world. It’s affected several industries while we wait for a means to cure this disease and prevent its spread from going any further. As a result, we’re seeing film productions get delayed, certain films releasing early after theaters much like Sonic the Hedgehog, and now games being delayed. Today we’re finding out that Minecraft Dungeons has been delayed until May of this year.

Everyone is aware of Minecraft as it blew up all around the world. Players are able to explore and survive in a world that can be filled with hostile creatures, or simply get creative by building their own unique world. Its popularity has sparked a few unique spin-offs for the franchise such as an interactive narrative adventure, clothing, toys, and books. With that said, there is another spin-off title that some fans may have been eager to get their hands on and that’s Minecraft Dungeons.

For those that may not be aware, Minecraft Dungeons is an isometric dungeon crawler. Players can join together and venture into a dungeon in search of loot or clearing the area from hostile enemies. Unlike the main Minecraft game, this title doesn’t feature a means to place blocks. Instead, this is a very bare-bones entry to a dungeon crawler. In fact, this could be a great starter game for those that may not be familiar with more complex dungeon crawler titles.

As we're working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We're working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we're also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned!

We know already that Minecraft Dungeons is not focused on different classes or abilities. As a result, players are able to acquire anything they find in dungeons and use rather than being limited to a select item or skill type character. This game was originally slated to release in April, but earlier this month a tweet from the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account alerted fans that there is a possibility that this game could get pushed back after employees left the studio to work remotely.

Now a new tweet that was sent out today has confirmed that Minecraft Dungeons has bee delayed with a new release date set for May 26, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now:



↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020

