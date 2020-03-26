Watch 30 Minutes of Predator: Hunting Grounds Multiplayer Gameplay

Jordan Mathewson Lead Designer at IllFonic took to the PlayStation Blog to talk about their upcoming multiplayer title, Predator: Hunting Grounds!

The new blog post has a ton of new details about the upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer title, including about 30 minutes of multiplayer gameplay. We see the developers playing the game, 1 player as the Predator and 4 other players as soldiers. If you’re a fan of Predator, this upcoming game is going to be awesome!

Check out the new multiplayer gameplay for Predator: Hunting Grounds down below:

Ahead of its upcoming free trial weekend, Developer IllFonic has released a new exciting trailer focusing on the many classes, playstyles, and mechanics in the upcoming Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The new trailer jumps right into the action as we get new footage of the Predator and the soldiers squaring off in an intense exchange. However, the main focus of the trailer is the emphasis of different classes players can expect in the game. Choosing perks, weapons, and armor will all be pivotal in the fight against your enemy. Choose wisely, as it might play a factor out on the field. Learn more about the many classes in Predator: Hunting Grounds right here!

Predator: Hunting Grounds is set to release later this spring on April 24, 2020. An upcoming free trial is set to go live later this month starting on March 27th. Are you excited for the upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer title? Let us know int the comments below!

Source: YouTube