Below Receives Early April Release Date for PS4, New Explore Mode Detailed in New Trailer

Kris Piotrowski Creative Director at Capybara Games took to the PlayStation Blog to announce the official release date for their highly anticipated title for PS4, Below!

Yes, the official date has been locked in, and Below is finally set to premiere on the PlayStation 4 on April 7th! In addition to the exciting release date announcement, we also got more information on the new Exploration mode. The new trailer breaks down the exploration mode, in which players who would rather play the game in a more relaxed state.

Check out the Explore Mode announcement for Below down below:

The Explore Update features these changes to Below’s core rules:

No Survival Mechanics: Hunger + Thirst never drain.

Hunger + Thirst never drain. Traps, Damage & Death: No instant kills + All damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover.

No instant kills + All damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover. Permanent Campfire Checkpoints: Checkpoints can always be returned to after death, allowing players to continue progressing deeper into the underworld with greatly reduced backtracking.

Below has been a game long talked about in the gaming community due to the game’s long development time. However, when the game did finally launch on the Xbox One, many gamers thought the wait was worth it. We here at Gameranx added it to one of the best Metroidvania titles in 2018. Check out the full video discussing the best motroidvania games in 2018 right here!

Below is set to launch for the PS4 on April 7th. Are you excited for the game’s arrival? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog